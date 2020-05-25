Disturbance over Florida has 20% chance for development

May 25, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 7:08 PM

The soggy weather over South Florida for the last few days prompted a special weather statement Monday by the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said the disturbance currently over Florida has a 20 percent chance for tropical development over the next two days.

Since the weekend, the system has brought widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Sunshine State.

The NHC said a weak surface low could form just off the east coast of Florida and move northward toward Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The system is not expected to become a tropical cyclone due to strong upper-level winds, according to the NHC.

If it did reach tropical storm strength, the name would be Bertha.

