Felon arrested after streaming video of himself arrested

Authorities say a 25-year-old felon wanted for violation of probation was arrested after sheriff’s deputies in Florida were notified he was streaming on Facebook Live.
Officials say Timothy Munford filmed himself driving to Jet Ski facility and renting a watercraft on Friday.
The video also showed an officer approach and arrest him.
Volusia County Sheriff’s officials say they'd been advised Munford was known to be armed with a handgun with an extended magazine. Investigators found handguns, ammunition and drugs in his vehicle.
He's being held without bond while awaiting extradition to Marion County on probation violation charges.
