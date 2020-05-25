Felon arrested after streaming video of himself arrested

May 25, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 10:38 AM

Authorities say a 25-year-old felon wanted for violation of probation was arrested after sheriff’s deputies in Florida were notified he was streaming on Facebook Live.

Officials say Timothy Munford filmed himself driving to Jet Ski facility and renting a watercraft on Friday.

The video also showed an officer approach and arrest him.

Volusia County Sheriff’s officials say they'd been advised Munford was known to be armed with a handgun with an extended magazine. Investigators found handguns, ammunition and drugs in his vehicle.

He's being held without bond while awaiting extradition to Marion County on probation violation charges.

*Warning: Language* On Friday, law enforcement in Marion County contacted us to let us know Timothy Munford, who was wanted on a Marion County warrant, was streaming on Facebook Live in our area. It was advised Munford was known to be armed with a handgun with an extended magazine. Deputies and Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety officers responded to 3226 Riverview Lane and took Munford into custody while he was streaming live. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found: -A silver Taurus G2c with 1 round chambered and 24 rounds in an extended magazine. -A black Taurus G2c with 1 round chambered and 23 rounds in an extended magazine -An extra magazine with 6 rounds -A bag of powder which tested presumptive positive for fentanyl -Two bags of marijuana -Cash Munford, 25 (DOB 1/20/1995), of Belleview, was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains in custody with no bond allowed on his warrant for violation of probation re: obstructing justice/harassing in a felony proceeding.

