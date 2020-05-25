Florida baseball team lists stadium on AirBnB for $1,500

A Florida team is selling people the “ultimate baseball experience” by putting their ocean-view stadium up for rent on AirBnB for $1,500 a night.
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field. The stadium has been fully booked through July.
The team said it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the 2020 season after the Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
