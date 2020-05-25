Florida farmers eligible for coronavirus aid

Federal funding will soon be available for Florida farmers still recovering from the pandemic.
On Tuesday, farmers can start applying for the USDA coronavirus food assistance program.
It will provide $16 billion in direct payments to support farmers across the country.
However, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is worried it may not be enough to cover Florida’s needs.
“Not even close, and that’s unfortunate. I’ve been saying it’s a little too late. On top of it, we really needed those dollars, and some of the assistance programs that’s being put in place by the USDA, weeks ago," said Fried.
Florida has already lost more than $500 million worth of produce.
Fried is encouraging farmers to gather their records of recent sales and inventory so they don’t miss out on the assistance.
To be eligible, a person or legal entity must have an average adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 for tax years 2015, 2016, and 2017.
Farmers can submit applications through their county FSA office until Aug. 28.
Click here to learn more about eligibility and download the forms to apply.
