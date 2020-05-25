Remembering the lives lost on Memorial Day

Customers are enjoying a rainy day indoors at Caffe Luna Rosa in Delray Beach. Though the restaurant can only have diners at 50 percent capacity due to the pandemic guidelines, there's a table here that will sit empty.
"In any Army, Navy, Marine facility they always had that table in the dining hall so that you never forget the people that never came back," said Aaron Hallyburton with the restaurant.
Hallyburton spent 20 years in the Navy. He said four years ago he started this tradition at the restaurant. He said families who have lost loved ones stop by.
"We had a couple that came. Their son had passed away in Iraq and it was very emotional for them. They would say thank you and we will see you next year."
Jeff Bulmer works at the restaurant. He served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
"It's very emotional for me and I lost a number of friends and I honor and respect them," said Bulmer.
"I thought that was very honorable. Today is a day of remembrance of those who have fallen, those who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said customer Brooke Coslett, who served in the military.
Hallyburton will continue the yearly tradition.
"I'm a veteran and I am here to talk about it. That's for the people that never got their chance to come back and see their families. Never forget."
