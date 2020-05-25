Rep. Mast delivers remarks at South Florida National Cemetery

Memorial Day services across the U.S. look different this year due to COVID-19.
Typically, the South Florida National Cemetery in Palm Beach County is crowded with thousands of people for a special service.
However, the cemetery scaled back this year's event.
Despite the outbreak, about a dozen service members gathered Monday morning for a small, private ceremony to honor the brave fallen heroes who lost their lives fighting for freedom.
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast was at the ceremony to deliver remarks.
“We’ve all lost a lot of friends, and when you think about it, especially on a day like this, you really think about it when you hear taps,” said Mast. “It just makes my cup overflow a little bit on this day,” said a tearful Mast.
The small ceremony included a wreath laying, at 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
