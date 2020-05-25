Shoppers hit the stores looking for Memorial Day deals

As retail stores reopen across South Florida, Memorial Day sales are enticing customers to return.
Crowds of people stood in line at the Burlington in Royal Palm Beach to take advantage of the deep discounts.
The store advertised prices that were up to 50 percent off with "Deals on top of Deals."
Even though restaurants and retailers statewide are still limited to 50 percent capacity, marketing experts encourage businesses to stay optimistic.
“Retail establishments have to be functional, but the first three letters of functional are ‘fun,’” said Dr. Lawrence Burgee, professor of marketing at Palm Beach Atlantic University. "It’s got to be a fun experience or shoppers are not going to want to come back.”
Dr. Lawrence Burgee said the customer experience is a vital component to retail success.
He added that a business should transition from "functional" to "fun" in the post-pandemic shopping experience.
Adapting to change is critical in order for non-essential businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, gyms and small stores, to survive.
The CDC continues to advise that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
Health officials also said everyone should wear a cloth face cover when going out in public.
