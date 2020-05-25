West Palm man walks to Tallahassee for unemployment answers

A West Palm Beach man just completed a 400-mile walk to Tallahassee to raise concerns regarding unemployment benefits in Florida.
Even if he didn’t get the answers he was hoping to receive, he said it was still worth it.
“It was wildly uplifting,” said Beau Guyott, who conducted the walk. “I was able to spend a lot more time with people, and their frustrations were growing. I think they were happy that someone was just listening to them."
However, Guyott said things didn’t go as planned when he arrived at the Department of Economic Opportunity in Tallahassee.
“Almost every question I was able to ask, when I was standing in front of the DEO, was either not answered or folks sort of looked at each other. They weren’t quite sure how to answer it,” Guyott said.
Some Floridians are taking charge by offering help to people with the unemployment system.
A West Palm Beach DJ, who is helping people fill out unemployment applications , was on BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Facebook Live BrightspotCmsObjectEnd on Memorial Day to offer online help.
Guyott said he intends now to keep in touch with the people he met on his walk and offer whatever help he can.
“What everybody is hearing is that this massive group of unemployed [people] at home, all they’re doing is complaining and not looking for work. [That is] totally untrue,” Guyott said.
He said his application for unemployment benefits is active and eligible, but for three weeks he hasn’t received a dime.
Scripps Only Content 2020