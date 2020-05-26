Boca Raton Fire Rescue investigating suspicious substance found in mailbox

Boca Raton Fire Rescue crews are investigating a suspicious substance found in a residential mailbox Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Southwest Eighth Street.
A Hazmat team and other law enforcement are at the scene.
A Boca Raton police spokeswoman said the resident who found the substance didn't suffer any injuries.
According to officials, some homes are blocked off and residents in the area were asked to stay indoors.
The investigation is continuing.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
