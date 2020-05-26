Deputies remove 9 skimmers from 8 gas pumps at Okeechobee County gas station

Okeechobee County deputies, along with a gas pump technician, removed 9 skimmers from 8 gas pumps at a Marathon gas station.
The skimmers found at the gas station located at State Road 70 and SW 24th Avenue were all attached to a circuit board and were very difficult to detect, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Detectives believe the perpetrator (s) are targeting Gilbraco gas pumps and purchasing circuit boards, attaching the skimmers and replacing them in the pumps.
"We ask that if you see anyone working on any gas pumps, especially during hours when the station is closed, to notify law enforcement so we can verify their identity and purpose," said the sheriff's office.
Anyone who has become a victim of a gas pump skimmer should notify their financial institution as well as law enforcement.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Dale La Flam at 863-763-3117, ext. 5032.
