Florida Keys man arrested for kicking chicken

A Florida Keys man was arrested Monday after he kicked a chicken during an argument with his girlfriend, deputies said.
Nicholas Chew, 43, of Marathon, faces a charge of animal cruelty in connection with the March 22 incident.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Sgt. Joel Slough was called to a domestic dispute between Chew and his girlfriend, who said she was mad that Chew kicked a chicken.
"Chew admitted to kicking the chicken out of the way, further admitting his annoyance by the noise the birds cause," Linhardt said. "A separate witness stated he saw Chew kick the chicken in the way a football player would kick a field goal."
Slough found the injured chicken standing on one leg. The chicken was taken to a Marathon veterinarian, where it was later learned the chicken had four broken ribs.
The chicken was eventually reunited with its owner, who wanted to press charges. A warrant was then filed for Chew's arrest.
Scripps Only Content 2020