Hard Rock Stadium to become drive-in movie theater

With movie theaters shut down and sporting events on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Dolphins are bringing the best of both worlds to South Florida.
The team announced plans Tuesday to create two outdoor movie theaters at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
One will be an open-air theater outside the team's home stadium, while the other will be a drive-in theater inside the stadium that can accommodate up to 230 vehicles.
According to a news release, the theaters "will showcase classic Miami Dolphins content from the team's 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies and other events."
"We've spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts and celebrate 2020 graduates," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. "It's a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we're trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time."
As Florida begins to reopen, Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this month that he was hesitant to reopen indoor theaters, although he said BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} drive-in theaters are "100% fine." BrightspotCmsObjectEnd
The Dolphins said food and beverages will be available for delivery at the stadium theaters through an online ordering and payment system. Restrooms will also be available for use.
Anyone eager to be the first to purchase tickets can do so now by BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} signing up online BrightspotCmsObjectEnd.
