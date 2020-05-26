Heavy rains leave flooded roads, severe damage in parts of Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. - The heavy rain over the past few days has left behind flooded roads and severe damage in some spots.
SE Sandcastle Circle in Hobe Sound is a street still under water with pumps running at full speed Tuesday night across Bob Brandstatter's front yard.
"This is as deep and as high as I've seen it come," said Brandstatter, who has lived in Sandcastle Estates for 38 years.
Brandstatter spent Tuesday cleaning up after the road in his neighborhood flooded after Monday's torrential and unrelenting rain, which sent water dangerously close to his home.
"It just kept rising, this whole driveway was under water," Brandstatter said.
Hobe Sound is left saturated with some areas receiving upwards of 10 inches of rain in the last 3 days, and lightning and downpours returned for another round on Tuesday.
"We got very lucky, I feel very very blessed that we didn't suffer any damage like anybody else did," said Dylan Mann, who lives in another community down the street.
Mann said the pool in his backyard started to overflow Monday night, and his family set up sandbags in his backyard that they had on hand since Hurricane Dorian.
"We haven't really had a chance to use them up until now, and we set a couple out on our back patio door to kind of just keep the water from coming in," Mann said.
Brandstatter and his neighbors are waiting for the water to recede, and he feels thankful he didn't have any serious damage.
"I was very thankful, it would have been the first time, I mean that's how crazy it was," Brandstatter said.
The Medalist Gold Club in Hobe Sound , which recently hosted Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Phil Mickleson, and Peyton Manning for a charity match, also sustained severe damage from the rain. It closed on Tuesday and will also be closed on Wednesday.
