Hobe Sound neighborhood flooded by heavy rains

Downpours the last few days have left behind a flood of trouble in several parts of South Florida.
The rain had tapered off by Tuesday morning, but standing water was a big problem in some areas of Hobe Sound in Martin County.
Neighbors on Sandcastle Circle said this isn't the first time flooding has happened.
Residents woke up to flooded driveways and yards, which looked more like a swamp. Some areas were left with 15 inches of standing water.
It’s an all too familiar scene for Bob Cabini.
He has been living at the same home since the 1980s. Each time there’s heavy rain, he said you can expect flooding because of the poor drainage system in the neighborhood.
“The wake from the water and the vehicles pushes into my house, so I wanna try and avoid that,” said Cabini.
On Monday night, water ended was at his doorstep and inside his garage.
He was forced to put sandbags near his home and also posted a “Slow Please” sign early Tuesday morning urging drivers to slow down.
“People come flying by and water just plows into my house. I figured I give this a try hopefully people will be smart enough and be a little courteous about it,” said Cabini.
As of Tuesday morning, the rain had tampered off and roads were starting to dry up. However, more afternoon rain is in the forecast.
