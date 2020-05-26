HVAC company donates appliances, services to deserving West Palm Beach woman

Pure gratitude from West Palm Beach resident Mary Romano.
“I don’t know what to say, but thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she says.
Romano’s heart was recently broken after the death of her husband. The loss for her was also financial. She could no longer keep up with what many of us would consider necessities, like air conditioning.
“I could never afford it,” Romano explains.
Romano said it’s been 2 years since she’s had a working AC unit. Only recently she was able to afford a down payment on a replacement.
She reached out to the team at Southern Coast Services for her options and heard back from staff member David Rochon.
“People that are less fortunate tend to ask for a break like they should. She was the complete opposite, she was trying to give me her last penny. That touched me,” said Rochon.
So Rochon decided to give Romano a deal she never saw coming. A free AC unit, water heater, electrical panel, and a free cleaning courtesy of Handy Helpers.
Her reaction? Priceless.
Romano said it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It’s been awful, it really has been, but I’ve just been praying every day to the lord and he finally answered my prayers,” Romano added.
A community looking out for its own in an otherwise dark time.
Scripps Only Content 2020