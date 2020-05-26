No coronavirus deaths reported in Palm Beach County for 3 days; state toll up 5

For the third day in a row, no coronavirus deaths were reported in Palm Beach County as the toll rose by 5 to 2,259 after a holiday weekend, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday morning.
The county's deaths have remained at 315 since Saturday, when three fatalities were reported.
The state reported an additional four deaths Sunday and 15 on Monday after 43 on Saturday. On week ago, the rise was 55 in the state and 9 in the county.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. The county's most was 17 on that date as well as that number last Thursday.
Over seven days, the the deaths increased by 200 for 9.7 percent and by 31 for 10.9 percent in Palm Beach County.
New cases statewide dropped to 424 from 879. In Palm Beach County, they climbed by 74 compared with 154 Monday. The Treasure Coast area reported 39 new cases, compared with 22 the day before.
No deaths were reported in the Treasure Coast area. On Monday, St. Lucie increased by 1 to 29 -- a 69-year-old woman, as Martin and Indian River each stayed at 9 and Okeechobee none.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state but remained at 633. Broward County increased by 2 to 300, which is 15 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 93 and no increased.
Two of the 7 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,259 deaths for 55.7 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 5.6 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 2.8 percent compared with 2.4 percent Tuesday.
In all, there were 14,992 additional tests reported Tuesday compared with 14,804 Monday. A total of 924,920 have been tested with 869,671 negative results and the remaining 3,079 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 5.9 percent in the United States and 6.4 percent worldwide, which neared 348,000 and neared 5.6 million cases through Monday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.8 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 7.0 percent in St. Lucie, 7.6 percent in Indian River and 1.7 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami to 103-year-old women, one in Miami-Dade and one in Escambia. Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older in state data. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 42 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 389 cases of infants to 4 years old and 828 among the 49,451 testing positive.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including Oklahoma with 313. The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
Through Monday, West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 1,034 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 939, Boca Raton with 602, Boynton Beach with 568, Delray Beach with 468 and Belle Glade has 354. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 267.
Palm Beach County has 5,429 cases out of 67,132 total tested, including 112 awaiting results, for 8.1 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 17,168 positive cases out of 166,885 tested for 10.3 percent, and Broward is second with 6,799 cases and 97,380 tested for 7.3 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 413 positive out of 9,795 for 4.2 percent, Martin with 535 of 7,030 for 7.6 percent, Indian River with 119 out of 5,049 for 2.4 percent and Okeechobee with 67 out of 1,561 for 4.3 percent.
On Thursday, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, a 5-year-old boy. The other youngest in the counties: an infant in Martin, a 3-year-old in St. Lucie and a 6-year-old in Okeechobee.
A total of 9,424 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 58 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 1,081 in Palm Beach County, 91 in St. Lucie, 72 in Martin, 31 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is in 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 50 more deaths than Florida, including 25 Monday, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {}Worldometers.info.BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Florida has 105 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 302 per million. New York, which represents 30 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,507 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 44.6 per million.
National data
The death toll was 99,806 with 505 additional deaths after 617 Sunday. Cases hit 1,706,226 with 19,790 additional ones. Last Monday, there were 1,003 additional deaths and 22,630 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 8.5 percent with a gain of 7,824.
No state in the nation had triple-digit increases in deaths. No. 1 New York reported 79 after 119 Sunday – the only state in triple digits that day -- for a total of 29,310. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state. Other states were No. 2 New Jersey with 16, No. 3 Massachusetts with 44, No. 4 Michigan with 12, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 13, No. 6 Illinois with 28, No. 7 California with 19, No. 8 Connecticut with 49, No. 9 Louisiana none but 640 cases.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 21. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th, reporting 9 more.
One week ago Tuesday in the United States, there were 93,533 deaths, two weeks ago there were 83,718, three weeks ago 72,271, four weeks ago 59,265, five weeks ago 45,536, six weeks ago 30,081, seven weeks ago 15,526, eight weeks ago 5,151, nine weeks ago 957, 10 weeks ago 121, 11 weeks ago 30, 12 weeks ago 9, 13 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 16.3 percent of the 3,096 additional deaths and 28.7 percent of the world total Monday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase is 8.9 percent with a gain of 28,648.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany -- reported a total of new 367 deaths, compared with 325 the day before.
Brazil had the most in the world for the second day in a row, 806, after 703 the day before and a record of 1,188 Thursday. In 14 days, Brazil has more than doubled from 11,625 to 23,522. One week ago, the toll was 16,853. Brazil reported 13,051 cases – second in the world -- after a record 21,472 Wednesday for a total of 376,669 in second place behind the United States.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States in total deaths at 36,914, reported 121 after 118 Sunday. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place at 32,877, gaining 92 after 59 – the lowest since 36 on March 7. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007. Spain dropped to fifth place with 26,837 after the nation reduced the toll by 1,952 to 26,834 because of duplicates. France reported 65 deaths to rise to 65 in fourth.
Nations in the top 10 reporting less than 99 deaths are No. 7 Belgium with 32, No. 8 Germany with 57, No. 9 Iran with 34. Mexico is in 10th place, reporting 215 more after 190 Sunday. Canada added 121 deaths for 11th place. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Tuesday – the last one reported was April 26 -- and 7 cases and no new cases for the first time on Saturday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 31 more deaths in 16th place with 4,029 as well as 384 new cases. Neighboring Norway reported zero deaths for the fourth day in a row to stay at 235 as well as 12 more cases. India rose past Sweden with 148 deaths. Peru, which is in 18th place, had the fourth-most additional deaths, 173. Russia continues to surge in cases with 8,946 more for a total of 353,427 in third place. Russia reported 92 more deaths to rise to 3,633 in 17th.
RELATED: More coronavirus coverage
Scripps Only Content 2020