No coronavirus deaths reported in Palm Beach County for 3 days; state toll up 5

No state in the nation had triple-digit increases in deaths. No. 1 New York reported 79 after 119 Sunday – the only state in triple digits that day -- for a total of 29,310. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state. Other states were No. 2 New Jersey with 16, No. 3 Massachusetts with 44, No. 4 Michigan with 12, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 13, No. 6 Illinois with 28, No. 7 California with 19, No. 8 Connecticut with 49, No. 9 Louisiana none but 640 cases.