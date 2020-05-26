Park design and cost up for debate in Boca Raton

A new waterfront park needs final approval from Boca Raton leaders.
The city wants to build a new park at Wildflower Park and connect it to Silver Palm Park. But the price tag has some worried.
Chris and Sharron Davy will come to Silver Palm Park to paddle board as a family. They are all for revamping the park.
Kayaker Bruce Tipson agrees.
The city has plans to take Wildflower Park, which is pretty much a parking lot right now, and create green space, a splash pad and walking areas.
Wildflower would be connected to Silver Palm through a tunnel under the Palmetto Park Road bridge.
Councilman Andy Thomson said the parks need the upgrades, but the current proposed price tag of $11 million is too expensive.
"Our eyes are bigger than our stomachs," he said.
That’s up from the $8.2 million originally approved.
Thomson said COVID-19 will have impacts on the city’s budget. They had planned to use sales tax money to help fund this project.
Some agree $11 million sounds like a lot. Others think the redesign needs it.
The City Council discussed the design budget during a workshop Tuesday. Other city council members raised similar concerns about the $11 million.
Council members agreed the Wildflower section should be done first, sticking to the $8.2 million budget.
The council will give final approval on the project when plans are re-presented next week.
