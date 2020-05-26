Planning for the next school year

The end of the school year is here, but many questions remain over how the new school year will begin.
Brian Bean’s four kids have been distance learning for months.
What would it take for their dad to be comfortable sending them back into the classroom?
"I don’t know if I have an answer for that, this is uncharted water," he said.
Indian River County school Superintendent Dr. David Moore says they want to create a design that allows a typical five day experience in the classroom, while ensuring social distancing.
"So the masks, temperature checks, picking up lunch and having it in classroom... easy to do in elementary or small school space but when you get to the large high schools and middle schools, there’s a lot of challenges that are yet to solve," he said.
There are three models being discussed.
One would involve students rotating between in-class and virtual learning, which would pose certain problems.
"Both parents are at work, you don’t have luxury of someone home every other day to watch your student," Dr. Moore said.
Another big issue facing school districts, transportation. How do you social distance on the school bus?
"To expand the numbers of busses and bus drivers, absolutely impossible for us. Dividing the number of students on a bus by a third would be complex and hard so that becomes yet an additional challenge," Dr. Moore said.
Right now the only certainty is uncertainty, but Dr. Moore hopes to have his district plans in place by the end of June.
