Police searching for missing woman in Singer Island

Riviera Beach police are searching for a missing 66-year-old woman who they say is possibly endangered.
Beverly Ann Brown was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday walking east in the 1200 block of Manor Drive in Singer Island and has not been seen or heard from since.
Brown is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and blue jean shorts.
Anyone who comes in contact with Brown is urged to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or 911.
