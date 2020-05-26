Virtual graduations start this week

Eighteen-year-old Taylor Burke's home has a little more sparkle this week. Her mother Elizabeth said they bought a few things for the upcoming big event - graduation, "We just went and got a couple of things to celebrate for tonight and hopefully in July have a party for her where we can do something bigger."
Growing up Taylor looked forward to walking across a stage to get her high school diploma.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are choosing a virtual graduation.
The past few months other events seniors look forward to were canceled. "I was a little bummed out because I was going to go to the prom with my best friend in Pennsylvania but then that got canceled. So that was really the only thing that I feel I missed out on," Taylor said.
Though tonight is not a traditional graduation, Taylor says there's a silver lining, "Anyone from anywhere can see it." She adds, "I was nervous to graduate because I had to give a speech, so I was nervous about doing that in front of a bunch of people. I get to do my speech in my room."
Taylor will be graduating from Palm Beach Maritime Academy. She says she will be heading off to college to major in marine biology and dance.
Her parents are proud. Her father Jason Burke said, "A lot of our friends and family are aware of what Taylor has done and things like that. It's okay, it could be better."
Scripps Only Content 2020