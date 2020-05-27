ARM calls for stiff punishment for alleged horse abuser

I kindly remind you that all those charged with a crime; including Mr. Coto are innocent until proven guilty and each matter must be based on its own set of facts and the evidence. Although we appreciate the zeal with which ARM has characterized matters in furtherance of its objectives to save and help animals, it should do so in a careful and complete manner with facts and evidence rather than unsupported conclusions. Mr. Coto intends on disputing the charges brought by the authorities and has already filed his plea of not guilty. We have disputed the allegations and requested his day in Court. Both he and I look forward to that day as there are many aspects of this case involving responsible third persons, fugitives from justice, and other evidence that was ignored, selectively omitted, and which points to our client's innocence.