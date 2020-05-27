Body of St. Lucie woman found in serial rape suspect's car

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office revealed gruesome new details Wednesday in the case of a serial rape suspect arrested last week.
Sheriff Ken Mascara said the decomposing body of Kathleen Black, 49, of Fort Pierce, was discovered last week inside the trunk of Kano Brown's car.
Brown was arrested last week on multiple rape charges after violent attacks on women dating back to 2016.
Mascara said Black's body was found after Brown was taken into custody last Thursday.
Black had been reported missing last week.
Authorities said they still believe there are more victims in the case.
The sheriff previously said DNA linked Brown to all three sexual assaults.
