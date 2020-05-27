Coronavirus death toll spikes by 60 in state, including 5 in Palm Beach County

Coronavirus deaths in Florida climbed by 60 to 2,319, including Palm Beach County rising by 5 to 320, as numbers spiked after lower increases during the three-day holiday weekend,the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday morning.
The county's deaths had remained at 315 since Saturday, when 4 fatalities were reported.
The state reported 7 additional deaths Tuesday after 15 Monday and 4 Sunday. One week ago, the rise was 44 in the state and 7 in the county.
The state record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. The county's most was 17 on that date as well as that number last Thursday.
Over seven days, the state deaths increased by 223 for 10.6 percent and by 29 for 10.0 percent in Palm Beach County.
New cases statewide dropped to 379 from 508 to a total of 52,634. Several testing locations' sites were curtailed because of bad weather.
In Palm Beach County, cases climbed by 26 compared with 74 Tuesday. The Treasure Coast area reported 22 new cases, compared with 39 the day before.
No deaths were reported in the Treasure Coast area with St. Lucie at 29, Martin and Indian River at 9. and Okeechobee none.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, jumping by 22 to 655. Broward County increased by 5 to 305, which remains 15 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 99, an increase of 6.
Thirty-two of the 60 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,327 deaths for 57.2percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The state positive test rate dropped from 5.7 to 5.6 percent percent with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 3.7 percent compared with 3.4 percent Tuesday.
In all, there were 10,351additional tests reported Wednesday compared with 14,992 Tuesday. A total of 935,271 have been tested with 880,937 negative results and the remaining 1,700 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 5.8 percent in the United States and 6.2 percent worldwide, which passed 350,000 and passed 5.6 million cases through Tuesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.9 percent, compared with Broward at 4.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 6.9 percent in St. Lucie, 7.6 percent in Indian River and 1.6 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami to 103-year-old women, one in Miami-Dade and one in Escambia. Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in state data in data through Tuesday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 42 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 399 cases of infants to 4 years old and 841.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including New Hampshire with 214. Oklahoma has 318.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104. Martin County also reported on Sunday an infant girl tested positive.
Through Tuesday, West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 1,052 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 980, Boca Raton with 605, Boynton Beach with 576, Delray Beach with 471 and Belle Glade has 358. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 271.
Palm Beach County has 5,455 cases out of 67,907 total tested, including 115 awaiting results, for 8.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 17,255 positive cases out of 167,973 tested for 10.3 percent, and Broward is second with 6,825 cases and 97,965 tested for 7.0 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 420 positive out of 9,9265 for 4.2 percent, Martin with 550 of 7,355 for 7.5 percent, Indian River with 119 out of 5,072 for 2.3 percent and Okeechobee with 67 out of 1,578 for 4.2 percent.
On Thursday, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, a 5-year-old boy. The other youngest in the counties: an infant in Martin, a 3-year-old in St. Lucie and a 6-year-old in Okeechobee.
A total of 9,639 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 157 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 1,088 in Palm Beach County, 92 in St. Lucie, 72 in Martin, 32 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 74 more deaths than Florida, including 31 Tuesday, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Florida has 105 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 304 per million. New York, which represents 30 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,512 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 45.0 per million.
National data
The death toll was around 100,000 with 774 additional deaths Tuesday after 505 Monday. Worldometers lists the toll at 100,579 but Johns Hopkins reports 98,916.
Cases hit 1,725,275 with 19,049 additional ones. Last Tuesday, there were 1,552 additional deaths and 20,289 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 7.5 percent with a gain of 7,824.
Only one nation had a triple-digit increase Tuesday. No. 1 New York reported 141 after 79 Monday for a total of 29,451. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state. Other states were No. 2 New Jersey with 42, No. 3 Massachusetts with 57, No. 4 Michigan with 26, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 16, No. 6 Illinois with 39, No. 7 California with 43, No. 8 Connecticut with 27, No. 9 Louisiana with 11.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 47. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th, reporting 9 more.
One week ago Wednesday in the United States, there were 94,936 deaths, two weeks ago there were 85,540, three weeks ago 74,799, four weeks ago 61,655, five weeks ago 47,894, six weeks ago 32,712, seven weeks ago 17,691, eight weeks ago 6,394, nine weeks ago 1,260, 10 weeks ago 171, 11 weeks ago 38, 12 weeks ago 11, 13 weeks ago none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 19.1 percent of the 4,054 additional deaths and 28.6 percent of the world total Tuesday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase is 8.4 percent with a gain of 27,113.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany -- reported a total of new 682 deaths, compared with 367 Monday.
Brazil had the most deaths in the world for the third day in a row: 1,027 after 806 Monday and 703 Sunday in sixth place. Its record was 1,188 on Thursday. In 14 days, Brazil has nearly doubled from 12,404 to 24,549. One week ago, the toll was 17,983. Brazil reported 15,691 cases after 13,051 Monday for a total of 392,360 in second place behind the United States.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States in total deaths at 37,048, reported 134 after 121 Monday. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place at 32,955, gaining 78 after 92 Monday. On Sunday there were 59 – the lowest since 36 on March 7. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
France reported 98 deaths for fourth. Spain, which dropped to fifth place Monday after the nation reduced the toll by 1,952 because of duplicates, added 280 more Tuesday for a 27,117 total.
Mexico moved past Iran in ninth place, reporting a record 501 deaths late Tuesday after 239 more Monday.
Nations in the top 10 reporting less than 100 deaths are No. 7 Belgium with 22, No. 8 Germany with 70, No. 10 Iran with 57. Canada added 94 deaths for 11th place. No. 13 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Tuesday – the last one reported was April 26 -- and 7 cases and no new cases for the first time on Saturday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 96 more deaths in 16th place with 4,125 as well as 597 new cases. Neighboring Norway reported zero deaths for the fifth day in a row to stay at 235 as well as 10 more cases. Russia continues to surge in cases with 8,915 more for a total of 362,342 in third place. Russia reported a record 174 more deaths -- fifth in the world to rise to 3,807 in 17th.
