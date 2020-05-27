Debate over businesses mandating masks continues

As soon as Dustin Northway walked through the doors of the Zoo Health Club in Downtown Lake Worth Beach his temperature was checked and he's required to fill out a questionnaire.
"I think they're necessary to keep people safe. I was going crazy without the gym so I'm glad to be back," he said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed gyms to open during Phase One of the reopening of Florida's economy. Of course, there were guidelines like only operating at no more than 50% of building capacity, separate everyone by at least six feet, and follow strict sanitation protocols.
At the Zoo Health Club, Shawn Smith said they're strict about their protocols.
"From day one we've required everyone to wear a mask, we've had a simple questionnaire that we've had everyone fill out when entering the gym, we're taking their temperature and requiring everyone to wear gloves and mask," he said.
The debate over whether stores should mandate masks remains a hot button. A single post on Facebook now has more than a thousand comments. Barber Sebastian Sandoval supports individual's decisions.
"I feel like it should be optional just because I've had masks on the whole time and I feel like I can't breathe," he said.
When it comes to the CDC the organization recommends that certain people refrain from wearing a mask, including children under the age of two or those with severe breathing problems.
Smith said the gyms protocols are strict to keep people safe.
"Just another way for us to put a little barrier between us and anything outside coming in," he said.
