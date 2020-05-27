Disney World plans to open some parks on July 11

Walt Disney World presented their plans to reopen to Orange County officials on Wednesday.
Disney officials presented several new safety measures. The theme park will require employees and guests to wear masks and get temperature checks at park entrances.
In order to keep capacity down, guests will need to make a reservation for park entry in advance. Disney will reveal how to do this in the coming weeks.
There will be no parades, fireworks or any activity that creates crowds for the foreseeable future.
Disney hopes to open the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks on July 11 and Hollywood Studios and Epcot July 15.
Disney will have cast members dedicated to implementing social distancing. They will also have Plexiglas at cashier stations, markings for social distancing and cleaning stations.
SeaWorld Orlando also presented their plans to reopen. Guests over the age of two years old will be required to wear masks at SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park will provide masks to guests that don't have one. Guests will also get their temperature checked upon entering the parks.
Park employees will also wear masks and get their temperature checks.
The park will build more cleaning stations and put up signage to encourage social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided when guests get on and off rides.
SeaWorld Orlando and Walt Disney World's plans were approved by Orange County and will now head to the desk of Gov. DeSantis.
