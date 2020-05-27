'From Man to Martian' offers kids space possibilities

"A lot of these kids have gone on to be marine biologists," said Melinda Grenz, South Florida Science Center and Aquarium marketing director."They've gone on to be astronomers and they're publishing research and they're publishing books and even zoology. Anything in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field -- major technologists that are inventing technology. So it's really amazing to hear the stories of these individuals that started at the Science Center."