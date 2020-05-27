1 man killed, 1 injured in shooting near Lantana

Deputies are investigating a shooting near Lantana that killed one man and injured another Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hypoluxo Road.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found one man deceased and the other injured.
The injured male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Detectives are in route to investigate the shooting/homicide further.
There is no motive or suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
