1 man killed, 1 injured in shooting near Lantana
May 27, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 10:33 PM

Deputies are investigating a shooting near Lantana that killed one man and injured another Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hypoluxo Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found one man deceased and the other injured.

The injured male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Detectives are in route to investigate the shooting/homicide further.

There is no motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

