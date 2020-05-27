2 men charged with stealing 93 sea turtle eggs on Singer Island

By Associated Press | May 27, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 9:39 AM

Wildlife officials arrested two men who were found with a bag of sea turtle eggs in Palm Beach County over Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities say both men have had previous encounters with the law for mishandling sea turtle eggs.

Sixty-three-year-old Bruce Bivins was spotted putting objects he dug out of the sand into a bag as he walked on Singer Island.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife affidavit says an officer later stopped Bivins in a truck driven by sixty-three year old Carl Cobb. They had 93 eggs in a bag. They were charged with unlawful possession of sea turtle eggs.

