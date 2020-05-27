NASA veteran gives analysis of upcoming SpaceX launch

Bad weather has postponed Wednesday's first launch of NASA astronauts from Florida in nine years. The launch was scheduled for 4:33 p.m.
The next attempt will be Saturday at 3:22 p.m.
Ahead of the historic SpaceX launch, WPTV is speaking with a NASA veteran.
Anchor Michael Williams interviewed Apollo-era engineer Bob Berto.
Berto, a Jupiter resident, worked on the Apollo command capsule simulator and other reliability testing used for space flight.
The Apollo program was the third United States human spaceflight program. It successfully landed the first men on the moon from 1969 to 1972.
