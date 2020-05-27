New Netflix series chronicles Epstein abuse, scandal

The first season is comprised of four roughly one-hour episodes. The debut episode, appropriately titled “Hunting Grounds,” features Epstein’s victims recounting how he abused, manipulated and silenced them from his Palm Beach mansion. The second and third episodes reveal how Epstein acquired his fortune and how he used a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands to further his abuse. The final episode centers around Epstein’s July 2019 arrest in New York.