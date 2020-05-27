No coronavirus deaths reported in Palm Beach County for 3 days; state toll up 5

Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 96 more deaths in 16th place with 4,125 as well as 597 new cases. Neighboring Norway reported zero deaths for the fifth day in a row to stay at 235 as well as 10 more cases. Russia continues to surge in cases with 8,915 more for a total of 362,342 in third place. Russia reported a record 174 more deaths -- fifth in the world to rise to 3,807 in 17th.