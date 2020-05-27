Police ID body found in West Palm Beach waterway

West Palm Beach police have identified a body found in a West Palm Beach waterway Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the body of 64-year-old Mims Mobley appeared to have been in the waterway along the 4100 block of North Australian Ave. since Wednesday morning.
According to the police department, the body was recovered at approximately 1:30 p.m. and next of kin has not been located. Police believe Mobley was homeless.
Toxicology results will determine the cause and manner of death.
Foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Charles Branch 561-822-1656.
