Positive coronavirus tests reported among migrant children

New testing for COVID-19 among the migrant population in Lake Worth Beach is showing positive cases, especially among the very young.
“They were able to test 209 individuals, 31 of which came up positive. The majority were children,” said Daniel Morgan with the Guatemalan Maya Center, which conducted the testing last Sunday with Lab24.
“Lake Worth and Belle Glade are hotspots and so a combination of all our tests doesn’t even scratch the surface,” Morgan said.
According to Morgan, the center is working to inform people and quarantine those who are positive.
“I’m afraid the parents of these children will have to continue to go without resources and will be forced to continue to work and refrain from social distancing when they’re forced to go to work,” he said.
Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the children who are testing positive are all asymptomatic.
In addition, McKinlay said teams will be in the community providing informational materials.
“Hopefully, these targeted responses, increased testing, better information for families and partnerships with faith-based leaders will help,” McKinlay said.
The Guatemalan Maya Center is planning a drive-by testing site Saturday, May 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. along Harold Grimes Park.
“We need to keep testing, we need to identify who is sick and who needs help,” Morgan added.
