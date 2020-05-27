School honors principal who died from coronavirus

A school in Palm Beach County paid their respects Wednesday and celebrated the legacy of their principal who died last month from the coronavirus.
Palm Beach Maritime Academy has set up a memorial to honor the life of former principal Reno Boffice.
Staff at the school are also going to great lengths to honor each senior.
A day after hosting a virtual graduation, Anthony Andrepot, the school’s dean of students, decided to take it a step further Wednesday with a special delivery.
He and a few faculty members hand-delivered diplomas to the each of the graduates at their door step.
The show of support comes at a time when the seniors need it most. Many still struggling with the loss of Boffice.
"We’re in it with them. We’re going to get through it, and they can still aspire to be anything that they want to be," said Andrepot.
He said Wednesday’s event is also aimed at ensuring their principal’s legacy lives on
“When we come back, if we come back to the campus, the first thing we’re going to notice is his absence. His presence won’t be there, but his memory will be here forever,” said Andrepot.
This year’s senior class was made of 32 students and all of them graduated.
