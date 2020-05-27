St. Lucie Co. sheriff to give update on serial rape arrest

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 2 P.M.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is expected to announce new details Wednesday in the case of a serial rape suspect arrested last week.
Sheriff Ken Mascara said he will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. in the case of Kano Brown.
Brown was arrested last week on multiple rape charges after violent attacks on women dating back to 2016.
The sheriff said DNA linked Brown to all three sexual assaults.
Mascara said they were looking into the possibility of other victims and asked them to come forward.
