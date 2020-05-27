Tropical disturbance has 70% chance for development

Tropical Storm Bertha formed Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina.
The National Hurricane Center said Bertha is expected to bring heavy rain throughout the Carolinas.
It is the second named storm before hurricane season officially begins June 1.
Since the weekend, the system has brought widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Sunshine State.
South Carolina and parts of North Carolina are in for a rough day Wednesday, with very heavy rainfall and very gusty winds. There is no direct threat to Florida as the system has already passed over the state.
The rest of the tropics remain quiet at this time.
