Woman found stabbed to death at Port St. Lucie home

A woman was stabbed to death, and a man is being questioned after an overnight homicide in Port St. Lucie, said police.
St. Lucie County dispatch said they received a call from a 53-year-old man just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The caller said a woman was stabbed and currently in a bedroom at a home located at the 1100 block of SW Goodman Ave.
Officers arrived at the home and found the man standing by the front door of the residence, unarmed and severely injured.
Police later found the woman dead on the bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds.
Officers also found a teenager inside the home, asleep and unhurt. The teen was taken to the police department for an interview.
Investigators believe a dispute ensued over the man being unemployed, which led to the fatal stabbing.
They said the man had what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds to his neck and wrists, and he drank bleach before calling 911.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police have not released the names of the victim or the man being questioned in the deadly attack.
