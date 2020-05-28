Brady selling customized SUV for $300,000

Now that Tom Brady has traded in those chilly New England winters for sunny Florida falls, it seems he has no need for a supped-up Cadillac Escalade ESV.
The six-time Super Bowl winner is selling the vehicle for $300,000.
Brady has BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} listed the 2018 stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV BrightspotCmsObjectEnd on California-based Becker Automotive Design's website.
"Parting ways with my Becker ESV won't be easy," Brady wrote on the listing. "From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule, the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family."
But it seems their time together has come to an end, much like the star quarterback's 20-year tenure with the Patriots. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
The 20-inch customized SUV comes complete with a 32-inch LCD television screen, rear doors that extend by 10 inches, beige-leather interior seating that includes two six-way electric reclining seats with extra leg rests and a mobile internet router that allows for multiple service providers.
According to the listing, the SUV only has 13,000 miles on it. The asking price is $300,000 or best offer.
"I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family," Brady wrote.
Remember that "Seinfeld" episode when George Costanza bought a car he believed belonged to actor Jon Voight? This feels a lot like that, which begs the question: Does it come with a certificate of authenticity?
