Evictions set to resume in Florida next week

Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order on suspending evictions and foreclosures expires Tuesday.
The order was signed into law back in April, to prevent eviction proceedings from moving forward through the courts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently there is no indication in sight on if the order will be extended once more, which could lead to a flood of evictions next week.
For those facing evictions due to the financial fallout from the pandemic, legal experts recommend negotiating a payment plan or settlement with the landlord.
More help can be found by clicking on the following links:
Palm Beach County Clerk
Martin County Clerk
St. Lucie County Clerk
Indian River County Sheriff
List of phone numbers for help.
