FAU football players allowed back on campus June 8

Florida Atlantic University football players will be allowed to return to campus next month.
Athletic director Brian White announced Wednesday that, beginning June 8, players will be allowed to return as part of the school's "phased-in approach" to have the entire team back by late June.
"Over the last several weeks, our staff has worked together with university leadership, university and local health officials and Conference USA to develop this plan for a safe return to campus for these student-athletes, coaches and staff," White said. "We will enact a number of safety procedures in order to maintain a healthy, safe environment for everyone based on best practice guidelines from agencies such as the Florida Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization."
College sports were canceled in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA Division I Council recently voted to allow voluntary athletic activities to resume in football and basketball starting June 1.
Former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart is in his first season at FAU. He was hired in December to replace Lane Kiffin.
White told ESPN West Palm that Taggart held a Zoom call with his players Wednesday to inform them that they would be getting back to football soon.
"Our guys were celebrating, cheering," White said. "You could tell how excited they are to get back and be with their teammates and be with their coaches."
The Owls are scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 3 at Minnesota.
