FHP: Reckless driver leads troopers on 120 mph chase

A reckless driver speeding more than 120 miles per hour led troopers on a dangerous chase on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County on Thursday, authorities say.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pair of troopers spotted a blue Volkswagen driving in a "reckless manner" in the northbound lanes of I-95 between mile markers 89 and 103 around 11 a.m.
FHP said the driver was speeding more than 120 miles per hour at one point and kept changing lanes.
After chasing the driver for more than 20 miles, one of the troopers performed a PIT maneuver on the Volkswagen near mile marker 114, Becker Road in Port St. Lucie, causing the vehicle to spin out on the highway.
Troopers arrested the driver, identified as Johnson Conrad, 34, on charges of reckless driving and fleeing and eluding.
Conrad was taken to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital with minor injuries. It's unclear if the troopers were hurt.
Our FOX 29 news crew at the scene saw at least two FHP cruisers damaged, along with Conrad’s Volkswagen.
All three vehicles were eventually towed away.
