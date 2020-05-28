Half a million dollars of help for Palm Beach County nonprofits

Half a million dollars of help became a reality for a handful of local nonprofits. Each will receive a six-figure grant in an effort to make a difference within their community.
"This is just such a big moment in the history of CityHouse," said CityHouse President Charlie Torano.
CityHouse is dedicated to helping homeless single mothers and their children in Delray Beach.
Thursday, they were awarded $100,000 to fund an expansion of their services into Boca Raton. The money comes from a women's nonprofit organization called Impact 100 Palm Beach County . The agency funds local nonprofit initiatives in Southern Palm Beach County. Their grants committee received 110 applications for $565,000 of available funds.
"Our grant committees reviewed them and narrowed them down to 26 finalists. Then, they go out to site visits and narrow that down to our ten finalists," Holly Davidson-Schuttler with Impact 100 Palm Beach County said.
Holly said five $100,000 grants were awarded to groups like the Community Greening Corporation to FAU's Foundation Inc. Department of Music. The remaining finalists each walked away with a $13,000 merit grant.
"We actually have a contract that they sign but first we go through a compliance matrix where there are 13 guidelines that have to be met," Davidson-Schuttler said.
Torano said the money will help with their partnership with Boca Raton Community Church to provide housing for 10 families.
"We're a place where we invest time, resources, energy, and love to help with what we think is really the most vulnerable people in our society, homeless single moms," he said.
