IRCSO warns of new scam targeting grandparents

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has a warning about a new version of the grandparent scam.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that reports indicate that victims are being contacted by a scammer impersonating a grandchild claiming to need money for various reasons, including for being arrested.
What gives a new twist to the grandparent scam is that scammers are now using the coronavirus as a reason for having to send someone to pick up the funds. Scammers may ask to meet at a public place or go to the victim's house to receive the money.
The sheriff's office wants to let the public know that it is starting to receive reports of this scam.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, here's what you should do to avoid being a victim of a grandparent scam.
- Resist the urge to act immediately – no matter how dramatic the story is.
- Verify the caller's identity. Ask questions that a stranger couldn't possibly answer. Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine. Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you've been told to keep it a secret.
- Don't send cash, gift cards , or money transfers – once the scammer gets the money, it's gone!
