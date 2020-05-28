1 man killed, 1 injured in shooting near Lantana

Deputies are investigating a shooting near Lantana that killed one man and injured another Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hypoluxo Road.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene and found one man dead and the other injured.
The injured man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
There is no motive or suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
