Palm Beach Atlantic to resume in-person teaching this fall

Will schools resume in-person teaching this fall?
This is a big question that many educators are grappling with as coronavirus fears continue to grip the nation.
However, Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach announced Thursday they intend to bring students, faculty and staff back to campus in August.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
The school said in a written statement they plan to continue following CDC guidelines to safely resume teaching and residential life for the fall 2020 semester.
“Our community thrives on face-to-face interactions and meaningful relationships,” said University President Dr. Debra A. Schwinn in a news release. “These connections are essential to our mission of Enlightening Minds, Enriching Souls and Extending Hands.”
Schwinn said she is confident the school can continue in-person instruction while protecting health and safety.
School officials said extra sanitation devices and other protective measures are being installed throughout the campus.
The private Christian university, founded in 1968, had an enrollment of 2,153 students at their West Palm Beach campus last fall.
Scripps Only Content 2020