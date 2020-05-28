State coronavirus deaths rise by 45, including 7 in Palm Beach County

The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami to 103-year-old women, one in Miami-Dade and one in Escambia. Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older in data through Wednesday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 42 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 402 cases of infants to 4 years old and 851 5 to 14.