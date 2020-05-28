Suspect arrested after fatal shooting near Lantana

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured another near Lantana Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hypoluxo Rd.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene and found one man dead and the other injured.
The injured man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Albert Clark, 29, was located Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach and arrested.
Clark, a West Palm Beach resident, faces multiple charges, including homicide and attempted first-degree murder.
