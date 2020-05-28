Teacher weighs in on retiring during COVID-19 pandemic

"Just trying to learn the virtual world in such short time, that was really challenging for someone my age, we didn’t grow up with technology," she said. "When I started teaching, we used blackboards and overhead projectors and slide projectors and now we’ve got smart boards and computers and printers where we had to use typewriters so I've seen the whole gambit. The hardest part has been learning everything fast and getting it out there and we've learned as we've gone on and we've cried and screamed sometimes, and we finished out the year."