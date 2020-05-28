West Palm Beach prepares for hurricane season during pandemic

The official start of hurricane season is just days away, and West Palm Beach city leaders are preparing for what could be an active few months.
Mayor Keith James, Assistant Fire Chief Brent Bloomfield, and Assistant Police Chief Sarah Mooney spoke Thursday morning about how the city is gearing up for hurricane season, which starts on June 1 and is coupled with the deadly coronavirus pandemic this year.
If you plan to evacuate during a storm, city leaders said to make sure you plan ahead known travel may be delayed or difficult.
County emergency shelters will be following CDC and FEMA guidelines for social distancing and health screenings.
In addition, you may need some new items in your hurricane kit, including plenty of face coverings.
"Make sure that you have in your kit hand sanitizer, wipes, disinfectant, disinfecting wipes, and other general household cleaning supplies," said Bloomfield. "These are gonna help if you have to evacuate."
Bloomfield added you should start preparing your hurricane kit now, and make sure you have enough food, water, and daily necessities to be self sufficient for 72 hours.
Mooney said it's important to know your evacuation zone and have a plan in place in case you need to leave your home.
"The best thing you can do is make a plan, stick with your plan, execute your plan," Mooney said.
Florida's tax-free shopping on hurricane supplies starts on Friday and runs through June 4.
