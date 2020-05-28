West Palm Beach prepares for hurricanes during a pandemic

Hurricane season is just days away, and West Palm Beach city leaders will give us a better idea of how they are preparing on Thursday.
Mayor Keith James along with Assistant Fire Chief Brent Bloomfield and Assistant Police Chief Sarah Mooney will give updates on COVID-19 and hurricane season.
We expect to learn more about how COVID-19 will impact things like shelters and evacuations if a hurricane comes our way.
They’ll speak at 10 a.m. and you can watch live on the air on WPTV, on the WPTV Facebook page, mobile app or your favorite streaming device like Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Firestick.
Two tropical storms have already developed before hurricane season has begun.
